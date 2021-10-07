Storms are anticipated this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tonight, we are going to see a nice clear and calm night. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 65 with clear skies. Heading into Friday, we will continue to see hot weather. We will heat up to 98. Friday and Saturday look hot, both days will have a high in the mid to upper-90s. By Sunday, we will see the weather pattern change. A cold front will move into the area late Sunday evening. With this storm system, we could see a few strong storms. A few of these storms may even be severe.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.