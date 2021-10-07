City Guide
SWOK Democrat gives insight on State Superintendent switching parties

The Stephens County Democratic Party Chairman is weighing in on Hofmeister’s decision.
By Dallas Payeton
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Democratic Party Chairman is weighing in on State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s decision.

In politics, they say anything can happen, but Chairman Gary Edmondson said he was shocked that she decided to switch parties.

Although Edmondson isn’t the biggest fan of the change, he said Democrats are the party of the big tent, meaning all are welcomed.

“Initially, I was just sort of I guess taken back and sort of mad that Ms. Hofmeister can just walk in and become the democratic nominee. On reflection she’s welcome, if she can win our primary more power to her,” Edmondson said.

He said over the 20 years he’s lived in Oklahoma, he can’t recall seeing any other republican party member switching over to run against their own.

“It’s sort of strange to say well I’m going to join the democrats’, and I’m going to take over because if you’re running for governor. If you were to actually be elected you would the head of the party and everything. To come in and say I want to join yall and I want to lead yall is sort of an iffy proposition,” Edmondson said.

Edmondson believes Stitt’s policies on Education are why Hofmeister is giving him a run for his money.

“He’s consider public education and public education funding a source of money to split off to the private schools, and that’s pretty annoying if you’re running the department of education,” Edmondson said.

7News called the republican parties in Stephens County, Lawton and also the state group but I didn’t get a comment.

In addition to Stitt and Hofmeister four others have also announced plans to launch gubernatorial campaigns.

