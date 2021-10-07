Tila’s Travels: A Day Trip to Dublin

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -This week on Tila’s Travel’s, our tour of Dublin continues. This time we take a deep dive into the rich history of Dublin Texas with the Natural Historical Museum and the Rodeo Heritage Museum. Dublin is just a couple of hours away.

If the first two museums didn’t blow your mind, these two just might. In the History Museum, you’ll see things that you can’t believe they still have. Cheerleading uniforms and old yearbooks to old cameras and old switchboards as well as all the military uniforms from each war.

“This is our military room and we have had a lot of people here that love American and have been patriot served and we have had a lot things come back after they returned from service,” said the museum curator.

“Let me show you this. This is what a Big Little Book looks like. This one is Broadway Bill apparently that was a movie and they made it in book form so that people could read about that. The print it actually kind of big that makes me think it was for teenagers. They use to make books and movies to read how big it was and you could pick these up for a nickel or a dime,” said the museum curator.

“I got a call from a guy About three weeks ago they said tell me about my grandfather because he had a music store in town. We think he was here from 1892 to 1897 they said his name was Leggit. Well, it turns out that on this book it says that W.T Leggit manager and so that was his grandfather. Wow!

“So, when I was in first grade, we used to have bottles like this I am told that once you got it open you would want to lick the inside because that’s where all the cream was. We use to have a Dairy and do it all here in Dublin,” said the museum curator.

And the history museum wouldn’t be complete without some rodeo memorabilia.

Right next door is the rodeo museum, where you’ll hear the locals talk about the singing cowboy Gene Autry, who helped bring rodeo to Dublin.

Between him, Everett Colborn, and a group of Dublin businesspeople, the World Championship Rodeo was born, making way for a number of legendary figures in the world of Rodeo.

You see in Dublin Texas is filled with history, southern charm, and some good old-fashioned storytelling.

“It’s just a vibrant community now and we hope that people have the chance to come visit us to see what little communities are like.”

