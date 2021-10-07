City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Tiny, rare fossil found in 16-million-year-old amber

Scientists discovered a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.
Scientists discovered a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.(Harvard/NJIT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists are excited about discovering a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.

Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on Earth for more than 500 million years.

However, these tiny animals, sometimes called “water bears,” don’t leave many fossils behind. In fact, this is only the third one ever discovered.

Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on...
Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on Earth for more than 500 million years.(Harvard/NJIT via CNN Newsource)

It represents a new species of the creature, now extinct, but related to the tardigrades crawling around today.

Researchers say it’s exciting to get a window into how the robust bug-looking animals have evolved since they have managed to survive five mass extinction events on Earth.

Tardigrades may also be Earth’s first colonists in space. Some specimens could be living on the moon after a spacecraft carrying them crashed there.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“You can get turned around so quick when you’re going through a place you don’t know."
11-year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop
Students were held in their classrooms as law enforcement conducted a swift investigation.
Threat spurs brief lockdown of McNiel Middle School
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
“Some people think they can cut corners with money and it would be cheap but absolutely not, we...
TABC cracks down on liquor stores

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Default crisis dodged -- for now -- with Dem-GOP debt accord
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Investigators board ship that was anchored near oil pipeline
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme