Crash backs up traffic along Seymour Highway

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic was backed up on Seymour Highway near Wichita Falls Thursday afternoon due to a crash.

That happened before 4 p.m. Our photographer on scene reported seeing a helicopter and ambulance leaving the scene.

Details of what led up to the crash and how many people were involved are not clear at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

