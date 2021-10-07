Crash backs up traffic along Seymour Highway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic was backed up on Seymour Highway near Wichita Falls Thursday afternoon due to a crash.

That happened before 4 p.m. Our photographer on scene reported seeing a helicopter and ambulance leaving the scene.

Details of what led up to the crash and how many people were involved are not clear at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.