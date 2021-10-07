WFAFB hosting food distribution on Oct. 16

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is celebrating World Food Day on Oct. 16 with a food distribution event.

Volunteers will be handing out food at the Food Bank on 1230 Midwestern Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the line ends.

WFAFB is putting on the event in conjunction with Just Serve Wichita Falls and volunteers from Vernon College.

