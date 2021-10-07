City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFAFB hosting food distribution on Oct. 16

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is celebrating World Food Day on Oct. 16 with a food...
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is celebrating World Food Day on Oct. 16 with a food distribution event.(Wichita Falls Area Food Bank)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is celebrating World Food Day on Oct. 16 with a food distribution event.

Volunteers will be handing out food at the Food Bank on 1230 Midwestern Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the line ends.

WFAFB is putting on the event in conjunction with Just Serve Wichita Falls and volunteers from Vernon College.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“You can get turned around so quick when you’re going through a place you don’t know."
11-year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop
Students were held in their classrooms as law enforcement conducted a swift investigation.
Threat spurs brief lockdown of McNiel Middle School
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
“Some people think they can cut corners with money and it would be cheap but absolutely not, we...
TABC cracks down on liquor stores

Latest News

This time we take a deep dive into the rich history of Dublin Texas with the Natural Historical...
Tila’s Travels: A Day Trip to Dublin
This time we take a deep dive into the rich history of Dublin Texas with the Natural Historical...
Tila’s Travels: A Day Trip to Dublin
Staff at the Kell House Museum couldn’t be more excited for fall.
Kell House Museum excited for fall events
Wichita Falls, TX
Ensure your holiday gifts arrive on time and in one piece with Connect Packing & Shipping