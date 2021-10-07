Wichita Falls police get new vests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “We just recently here in the area had an officer that was shot in Clay County and that vest saved him,” said Sergeant Charlie Eipper.

Eipper says Wichita Walls police officers are getting new vests with the help of a few thoughtful organizations. “The vests that we usually wear around our patrol are only hand gun rated...and so these actually provide protection against rifle rounds.”

They’re getting new ballistic vests. When the hundred club of Wichita Falls heard officers didn’t have this extra protection. They started raising money.

“This allows the officers on patrols to respond faster to threats instead of having to wait for swat to show up or to run in and endanger their own lives up front cause they don’t have this type of equipment with them,” said Tim Short, president of Hundred Club of Wichita Falls.

Eipper says officers will appreciate the benefits.

“They’re safer, they bring more protection but they’re also more comfortable where the officers can wear them all the time,” explained Eipper.

