City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls police get new vests

Wichita Falls Police Department
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “We just recently here in the area had an officer that was shot in Clay County and that vest saved him,” said Sergeant Charlie Eipper.

Eipper says Wichita Walls police officers are getting new vests with the help of a few thoughtful organizations. “The vests that we usually wear around our patrol are only hand gun rated...and so these actually provide protection against rifle rounds.”

They’re getting new ballistic vests. When the hundred club of Wichita Falls heard officers didn’t have this extra protection. They started raising money.

“This allows the officers on patrols to respond faster to threats instead of having to wait for swat to show up or to run in and endanger their own lives up front cause they don’t have this type of equipment with them,” said Tim Short, president of Hundred Club of Wichita Falls.

Eipper says officers will appreciate the benefits.

“They’re safer, they bring more protection but they’re also more comfortable where the officers can wear them all the time,” explained Eipper.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“You can get turned around so quick when you’re going through a place you don’t know."
11-year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop
Students were held in their classrooms as law enforcement conducted a swift investigation.
Threat spurs brief lockdown of McNiel Middle School
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
“Some people think they can cut corners with money and it would be cheap but absolutely not, we...
TABC cracks down on liquor stores

Latest News

Senate Bill 5
Unlawful restraint of dogs could become criminal offense
Storms are anticipated this weekend
The Stephens County Democratic Party Chairman is weighing in on Hofmeister’s decision.
SWOK Democrat gives insight on State Superintendent switching parties
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law