1 death, 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 1 death and 57 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Oct. 8.
59 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There were 13 deaths, 315 cases and 938 recoveries reported this week.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, October 4, 2021
|6
|40s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s
|112
|55
|Tuesday, October 5, 2021
|1
|60s
|51
|60
|Wednesday, October 6, 2021
|4
|60s
|50
|59
|Thursday, October 7. 2021
|1
|50s
|45
|65
|Friday, October 8, 2021
|1
|40s
|57
|59
Last week, there were a total of 14 COVID-19 related deaths, 12 of which were not vaccinated. 86% of the 434 new cases reported were not vaccinated.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
Total Hospitalizations = 64
Stable - 35
Critical - 24
|Age range
|Stable
|Critical
|0-5
|0
|0
|6-10
|0
|0
|11-19
|0
|0
|20-29
|3
|1
|30-39
|1
|2
|40-49
|2
|4
|50-59
|8
|5
|60-69
|7
|8
|70-79
|7
|4
|80+
|7
|0
