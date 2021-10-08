1 death, 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 1 death and 57 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Oct. 8.

59 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There were 13 deaths, 315 cases and 938 recoveries reported this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, October 4, 2021 6 40s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s 112 55 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 1 60s 51 60 Wednesday, October 6, 2021 4 60s 50 59 Thursday, October 7. 2021 1 50s 45 65 Friday, October 8, 2021 1 40s 57 59

Last week, there were a total of 14 COVID-19 related deaths, 12 of which were not vaccinated. 86% of the 434 new cases reported were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Total Hospitalizations = 64

Stable - 35

Critical - 24

Age range Stable Critical 0-5 0 0 6-10 0 0 11-19 0 0 20-29 3 1 30-39 1 2 40-49 2 4 50-59 8 5 60-69 7 8 70-79 7 4 80+ 7 0

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.