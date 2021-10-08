City Guide
1 death, 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 1 death and 57 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Oct. 8.

59 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There were 13 deaths, 315 cases and 938 recoveries reported this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 4, 2021640s, 60s, 70s (3), 90s11255
Tuesday, October 5, 2021160s5160
Wednesday, October 6, 2021460s5059
Thursday, October 7. 2021150s4565
Friday, October 8, 2021140s5759

Last week, there were a total of 14 COVID-19 related deaths, 12 of which were not vaccinated. 86% of the 434 new cases reported were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly before a surge in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Total Hospitalizations = 64

Stable - 35

Critical - 24

Age rangeStableCritical
0-500
6-1000
11-1900
20-2931
30-3912
40-4924
50-5985
60-6978
70-7974
80+70

