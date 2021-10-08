City Guide
The Arc of Wichita County stands behind special needs

It creates a safe place for individuals with autism and down syndrome to be themselves
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls families are grateful for The Arc of Wichita County because their programs make sure everyone has a place to be themselves.

The Arc offers at least 10 programs to individuals from infancy into their 90s who are living with Autism, Down Syndrome and other disabilities.

“I was scared at first but I had a great doctor that helped me. Then he asked me what are you going to do about it and I told him whatever I need to,” said Marsha Gammage, a parent.

Marsha’s son Raashad was diagnosed with Autism at the tender age of three and he found The Arc of Wichita County at seven.

“He actually goes to everything and they have a calendar once a month that you can choose different activities,” said Gammage.

For other families who were attending the bridge program, which helps teenagers make the transition into adulthood, it was their first time trying something new.

“I think he thought that we were going to leave because he didn’t want to be here but that’s not what I told him. They think differently, they do things differently, they are special but this is very special to us all,” said Roy Curz, a parent.

“Social skills is probably on of the biggest deficits that our individuals have and so we give them fun ways to learn skills. Like bowling and going to football games, so they’re learning but they’re just are having fun and they don’t notice it,” said Frank Del Rio, a Behavioral Specialist at The Arc of Wichita County.

Many programs at the Arc, including the bridge program, and even helping those living on their own have gone back to normal while some remain virtual.

“You wanna obviously take care of everybody from a health standpoint but our programs are pretty vital for the families we serve,” said Del Rio.

“All the kids are sweet, all the parents are loving and the staff at the Arc awesome,” said Gammage.

“You can’t just get up in the morning and say I’m going to work for the Arc, you have to have a heart for it,” said Curz.

Staff at the Arc said they are working toward expanding more programs and getting more space to expand their reach in the community.

