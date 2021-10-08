City Guide
Atmos Energy makes $25K donation to help with utility bills and repairs

Executive Director of Interfaith Kris Gossom and Pam Hughes Pak of Atmos Energy
Executive Director of Interfaith Kris Gossom and Pam Hughes Pak of Atmos Energy
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy partnered with Interfaith Outreach on Friday, donating $25,000 towards helping customers struggling with utility and energy bills in Wichita County.

The energy assistance program is meant to help Atmos Energy’s natural gas customers with utility bills, weatherization and natural gas line or appliance repairs. It can also replace broken appliances and systems.

