Atmos Energy makes $25K donation to help with utility bills and repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy partnered with Interfaith Outreach on Friday, donating $25,000 towards helping customers struggling with utility and energy bills in Wichita County.

The energy assistance program is meant to help Atmos Energy’s natural gas customers with utility bills, weatherization and natural gas line or appliance repairs. It can also replace broken appliances and systems.

