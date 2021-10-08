City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Best friends win $3M on scratch-off lottery ticket

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.(Tennessee Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (Gray News) – A pair of best friends became instant millionaires after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson decided to split the cost of a couple of lottery tickets when they stopped at a QuickTrip in Lebanon, Tennessee, on their way to work last week.

Close bought two Jumbo Bucks Titanium instant tickets and took them back to the van, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The first ticket was a non-winner, but the second proved to be worth every penny. It turned out to be a top prize winner of $3 million.

“I saw those black, bold numbers and just started jumping,” Close said.

“I thought he was going to jump through the roof of the van,” Thompson recalled.

The friends both plan to use their winnings to each build a home, save and invest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported on Seymour Highway before 4 Thursday afternoon.
Crash backs up traffic along Seymour Highway
“You can get turned around so quick when you’re going through a place you don’t know."
11-year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop
“Some people think they can cut corners with money and it would be cheap but absolutely not, we...
TABC cracks down on liquor stores
A fire broke out off of Southwest Parkway around 1:45 Thursday afternoon.
Crews respond to fire on putt-putt golf course in Wichita Falls
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Latest News

A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
‘My dad instincts kicked in’: Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Police looking for suspect
Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri