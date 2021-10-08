Federal judge blocks Texas abortion law

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A federal judge in Texas has blocked the Texas abortion law that went into effect Sept. 1. Thousands of people across Texas have protested the law since Governor Greg Abbott signed it into law.

“It was kind of surreal honestly because it kind of diminished our rights in that aspect to decide whether we want an abortion or not,” Mariela Portugal, MSU Texas student, said.

The state of Texas appealed that decision shortly after the law was blocked. Officials said this is step one in a several month process to determine whether or not the Texas abortion law will stay blocked.

“It will then be heard by one of the Court of Appeals on the federal district,” Dr. Steve Garrison, Associate Professor of Political Science at MSU Texas, said. “Depending on that outcome, you assume that both parties will appeal regardless of the outcome and that will open the door for a Supreme Court hearing full consideration of the merits of this case.”

“It feels good to know that there are people fighting for our right to choose,” Portugal said.

Garrison said there are a few big issues with the abortion law that need to be addressed.

“One the initial business does not have exception for rape victims,” Garrison said. “To this point that has been solidly unconstitutional based on Supreme Court decisions.”

“I think we shouldn’t let men dictate our own choice, our own freedom of deciding what we can and can not do with our own body,” Portugal said.

Garrison said there is a possibility that if the Supreme Court chooses specific items within the law to be unconstitutional, that the legislature could rewrite the law to fit those guidelines and bring it into law once more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.