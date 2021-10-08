Heat than storms Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Upper 90′s heat will be in full swing today. For Friday expect a high close to 97. Winds will be out of the south and it will be slightly more humid than yesterday. Temps will be in the 80′s by kickoff tonight. Saturday looks more of the same with a high near 96, some places could see record-breaking heat. By Sunday evening the weather pattern changes as a cold front brings in storms. After 5pm Sunday our rain chances begin to go up, strong to severe storms will be possible, the main threats will be gusty winds and hail. Areas east of I-35 will see an increased risk for severe weather. Late Tuesday into Wednesday a second, stronger cold front moves into Texoma, bringing another round of possible severe weather. Once these fronts move out expect fall-like weather with temps late next week in the mid 80′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.