Merlin is looking for a forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Merlin is a 9-week-old kitten who loves to explore and be pet. He’s been playing in the kitten room since his arrival at WFAS, and is great with other animals.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The $40 adoption fee covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

You can see more of Merlin and other adoptable animals at the Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road.

