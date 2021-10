WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There will be a benefits and resource fair for veterans on Oct. 23.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MSU’s Sikes Lake Center, located at 2609 Midwestern Parkway.

MSU, the Texas Veterans Land Board, and Post 8878 of Veterans of Foreign Wars are collaborating to put on the event.

