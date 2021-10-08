City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Search continues for missing 3-year-old boy in Texas

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities are still searching for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles northwest of Houston.

Family members say the boy followed the dog into a wooded area but hasn’t been seen since.

The sheriff said Friday that there’s no sign of foul play or an abduction but that investigators are looking at all possibilities.

The boy is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing a bright green shirt and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported on Seymour Highway before 4 Thursday afternoon.
Crash backs up traffic along Seymour Highway
“You can get turned around so quick when you’re going through a place you don’t know."
11-year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop
“Some people think they can cut corners with money and it would be cheap but absolutely not, we...
TABC cracks down on liquor stores
A fire broke out off of Southwest Parkway around 1:45 Thursday afternoon.
Crews respond to fire on putt-putt golf course in Wichita Falls
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Latest News

In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden announces restoration of national monuments
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
California oil pipeline leak: More questions than answers
Executive Director of Interfaith Kris Gossom and Pam Hughes Pak of Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy makes $25K donation to help with utility bills and repairs
Missing 3-year-old boy sought in Texas