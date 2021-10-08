City Guide
Storm chances return Sunday

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tonight, we are going to see a nice clear and calm night. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 66 with clear skies. Heading into Saturday, we will continue to see hot weather. We will heat up to 97. The high on Sunday is going to be dependant on a couple of things. It will depend on if we see a shower or thunderstorm in the early afternoon hours. It will also depend on the timing of the cold front. I anticipate we will reach a high in the low-90s. However, the big weather story on Sunday is the potential for severe weather. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday evening into the night hours. Initial storms that develop along the dryline could have the potential to become supercells. However, they will quickly turn into a line of storms.

