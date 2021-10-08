United Regional reports 67 COVID-19 positive patients

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 67 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 at United Regional Health Care System as of Friday.

Hospital officials said nine of the patients are fully vaccinated, while 58 of them are unvaccinated.

27 patients are in critical care at this time, with three of them having been fully vaccinated.

The hospital has seen 739 total COVID-19 related admissions since July 1, 2021, with 641 of them being unvaccinated.

