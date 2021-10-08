City Guide
Veterans come together to help one of their own in Wichita Falls

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday, News Channel 6 told you about Wichita Falls resident and Vietnam Veteran Richard Turcotte and his wife Nakiea. The two suffered major damage to their home during the winter storm.

The couple was dealing with holes in the floor, rotting wood and overall structural damage, but repairs are being made this week thanks to the help of others veterans from around the country.

Although the house is now finished and everyone will go their separate ways, the bond between veterans from three generations of war will be shared forever.

“Structural stuff is done, with a new toilet and all the damage is gone,” said Stacy Hicks, founder of Loving My Veterans. “The rot is gone so they’ll be able to live their lives and that’s what’s important. We will never have that connection that another veteran has with another veteran. There’s some connection we’ll never get and it was phenomenal to see that happen.”

Those who came to help were from places like Colorado, Georgia and Connecticut.

