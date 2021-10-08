City Guide
Whataburger makes donation to Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank received a check on Thursday from Whataburger.

The check totaled over $5,000 and was raised in a week by Whataburger after the restaurant used multiple types of donations to raise funds. The CEO of the food bank, Kara Nickens, said they plan on using the money for their childhood hunger program.

“We have seen such an increase during COVID, and here we are going into the holiday season where we typically see a higher need,” said Nickens.

Nickens said one in four kids went to bed hungry prior to COVID and believes the number may have gone up since the pandemic.

You can always donate food, but Nickens said monetary donations are just as important.

