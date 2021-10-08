City Guide
Wichita Falls man sentenced to life without parole for sex crimes against children

Michael Corey
Michael Corey(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced Friday to life without parole for continuous sexual abuse.

Michael Corey was facing multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child with sexual contact, indecency with a child with exposure.

“This was a true monster who sexually violated and tortured three children,” said John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney. “This verdict will make sure he dies in prison and can never harm another child.”

An investigation into allegations of abuse began on Sept. 29, 2016. According to arrest warrant documents, the Wichita Falls Police Department began investigating the alleged physical abuse of three child victims.

All three victims were taken to Patsy’s House for a forensic interview. During the interview, the victims said Corey would exhibit inappropriate behavior in a sexual context. The victims also described sexual abuse at the hands of Corey.

A warrant was then issued on Feb. 23, 2018 for Corey’s arrest. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail two days later.

