Windthorst QB Cope named Built Ford Tough Player of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Each week the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program selects the top players from around the state in each class. Windthorst’s Logan Cope has been honored as the player in class 2A for week six.

Last week the Trojans shutout Hamlin, with Cope throwing for five touchdown passes and completing 17/22 passes for 312 yards.

While the award is meant to highlight individual athlete achievement, Cope said he gives all the credit for his success to his offense and those who came before him.

“It’s a great award to win and it’s cool to know that it’s across the state, but I couldn’t do it without my team,” he said, “sitting behind Cy [Belcher] was great for me because he was a great role model. The offensive line gave me a lot of time and the receivers were really good at running their routes that week.”

“It’s been great over the last few years to be able to have some of our local students and athletes do so well in the program,” Jeff Taylor, the general manager of Wichita Falls Ford House, said, “so it’s great for our community and great for the kids and the schools. Absolutely wonderful that he’s won this.”

Taylor and his team at Ford House have a special plaque to present to Cope at a later date to commemorate the occasion.

To nominate a player to be a Built Ford Tough Player of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.