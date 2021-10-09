Archer City’s Larry McMurtry to be honored this weekend

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Archer City Writers Workshop will celebrate hometown hero and beloved novelist Larry McMurtry this weekend.

Writers from across the country will be speaking about the influence McMurtry had on the literary world in Texas through his many novels, including Pulitzer Prize winning Lonesome Dove.

“In my opinion and the opinion of all the writers in Texas, Larry is irreplaceable. He’s earned it, he deserves it and I’m happy about it,” said George Getschow, a friend and fellow author.

The Archer City Royal Theatre will also be showing The Last Picture Show, a film that was adapted after McMurtry’s book of the same name. McMurtry died in March at the age of 84 in Tucson, Arizona.

