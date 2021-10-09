City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Archer City’s Larry McMurtry to be honored this weekend

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Archer City Writers Workshop will celebrate hometown hero and beloved novelist Larry McMurtry this weekend.

Writers from across the country will be speaking about the influence McMurtry had on the literary world in Texas through his many novels, including Pulitzer Prize winning Lonesome Dove.

“In my opinion and the opinion of all the writers in Texas, Larry is irreplaceable. He’s earned it, he deserves it and I’m happy about it,” said George Getschow, a friend and fellow author.

The Archer City Royal Theatre will also be showing The Last Picture Show, a film that was adapted after McMurtry’s book of the same name. McMurtry died in March at the age of 84 in Tucson, Arizona.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported on Seymour Highway before 4 Thursday afternoon.
Crash backs up traffic along Seymour Highway
“You can get turned around so quick when you’re going through a place you don’t know."
11-year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop
“Some people think they can cut corners with money and it would be cheap but absolutely not, we...
TABC cracks down on liquor stores
A fire broke out off of Southwest Parkway around 1:45 Thursday afternoon.
Crews respond to fire on putt-putt golf course in Wichita Falls
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Latest News

County commissioners say salary increases are vital in keeping employees in departments
Wichita County Jail workers to see boost in paychecks
i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls finalists launch businesses
i.d.e.a. WF finalists bringing innovative businesses to the falls
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storm chances return Sunday
The event will take place on Oct. 23.
MSU hosting veteran’s benefits and resource fair