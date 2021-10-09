City Guide
High chance of storms tomorrow evening

Sunday outlook
Sunday outlook(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Severe weather will be possible Sunday evening. After 5 PM a cold front moves into Texoma and will be what kicks off showers and thunderstorms. Isolated supercells, golfball-sized hail, and gusty winds over 60 mph will be possible. There is a low threat of tornadoes and localized flooding.

Tomorrow’s storms look to impact our Oklahoma counties and areas of Texas close to the Red River. After midnight these storms look to form into a squall line between our far eastern counties and I-35 and move into East Texas and SE Oklahoma.

A second round of severe weather will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday thanks to a stronger cold front that will move into Texoma.

