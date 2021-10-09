City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man stabs security guard over mask dispute

New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC/Gray News) - New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.

Police say it happened Friday evening in Manhattan.

The security guard told the suspect he had to wear a mask as entered, WABC reported. The suspect refused and after they exchanged words, he allegedly pulled out a sharp object.

The suspect then stabbed 37-year-old security guard multiple times, according to WABC. His injuries were reported to not be life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene. Police said was last seen entering a subway station and no weapon was found at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A crash was reported on Seymour Highway before 4 Thursday afternoon.
Crash backs up traffic along Seymour Highway
Michael Corey
Wichita Falls man sentenced to life without parole for sex crimes against children
Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles...
Search continues for missing 3-year-old boy in Texas
County commissioners say salary increases are vital in keeping employees in departments
Wichita County Jail workers to see boost in paychecks
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
Pope Francis arrives to meet with the participants to the inter-parliamentary meeting on the...
Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus
In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai...
US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal