Alice In Wonderland themed Tea Party at Kell House

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Alice and The Mad Hatter put on quite the show at the Kell House Museum in Wichita Falls.

Families enjoyed punch and cupcakes as they watched the iconic tea party scene from the movie ‘Alice In Wonderland’.

They also played a game of croquet on the Kell House lawn.

“We had a great experience and it was very kid oriented. We got to play games, eat cake and make a hat,” said Heather Valentine parent.

Fall is the busiest time of the year for the museum and the month of October will be full of programs.

Including The Jack -O- Latern Jubilee and The Hunted House Tour.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.