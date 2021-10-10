One man shot in Evergreen mobile community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting between neighbors that happened at The Evergreen Mobile Home Park.

Officers received the call after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The unidentified man was shot three times in the abdomen and was transported to the hospital.

Currently WFPD has one suspect in custody and another detained as they continue to investigate this case.

