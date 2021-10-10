City Guide
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office get to know neighbors during ‘Night Out’

Families were able to have real conversations with law enforcement that serve their communities(kauz)
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Families were able to have real conversations with law enforcement that serve their communities during The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Night Out.

The 5th annual event was held at The Kamay Community Center, which is one of the five counties The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office serves.

“By working together if someone sees an activity or a vehicle that’s out of the ordinary we contact each other. Then we notify the sheriff’s office and give them details,” said Danny Cravens member of Kamay neighborhood watch.

“We can’t be on every corner even though we wish we could. So we need to hear concerns and address them. If we don’t know about it there’s nothing we can do,” said Deputy Melvin Joyner of The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Other organizations also joined The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office in their Night Out event.

“The Texas Department off Public Safety is here, and the Game Wardens will be here with their boat. TXDOT will also be here with some of their equipment. So it’s just a great way for us to visit with the public,” said Deputy Joyner.

“It helps us to meet the officers and see what they do. The big thing for me is children get to go around and talk to these officers and the officers becomes a friend,” said Cravens.

Cravens says the Kamay community has seen a decrease in crime over the past three years. Since starting their neighborhood watch group and it’s all because of everyone looking out for one another.

