2 deaths, 80 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2 deaths and 80 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Oct. 11.
58 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, October 11, 2021
|2
|60s, 70s
|80
|58
Last week, there were a total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths, four of which were vaccinated patients. 76% of the 315 new cases reported were not vaccinated.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
