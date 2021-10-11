2 deaths, 80 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2 deaths and 80 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Oct. 11.

58 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, October 11, 2021 2 60s, 70s 80 58

Last week, there were a total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths, four of which were vaccinated patients. 76% of the 315 new cases reported were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

