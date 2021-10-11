City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes its own policies on the drug.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary.

The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week when offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January.

The Seattle Times reported Monday’s message was signed by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and said company directors will have discretion to allow teams that they manage to continue working remotely.

“We expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office,” Jassy wrote.

Most of the online retail giant’s more than 1 million global employees worldwide cannot work remotely because they perform their duties in the company’s fulfillment and transportation division, grabbing orders and delivering them to customers.

But about 50,000 tech and office employees work at the company’s sprawling headquarters downtown Seattle campus and in the city’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Their absence will hurt nearby restaurants and other businesses.

Amazon’s update to its return-to-work policy followed similar moves from other big technology companies. Microsoft announced last month that it had postponed reopening its offices indefinitely.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at 2305 9th st
UPDATE: Man shot in the foot on 9th st
The unidentified man was shot three times in the abdomen and was transported to the hospital.
One man shot in Evergreen mobile community
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Sunday outlook
High chance of storms tomorrow evening
Michael Corey
Wichita Falls man sentenced to life without parole for sex crimes against children

Latest News

Here is a look at some of the damage from last night from Burkburnett. Photo by Samantha...
City of Burkburnett will take your tree limb debris
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
Here is a look at some of the damage from last night from Burkburnett. Photo by Rebekah Newman.
VIEWER PHOTOS: Sunday storm damage
Sunday storm in Burkburnett
Sunday storm in Burkburnett
Here is a look at some of the damage from last night from Burkburnett. Photo by Brandy Landrum...
Burkburnett Storm Damage Viewer Photos