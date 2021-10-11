City of Burkburnett will take your tree limb debris

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Burkburnett is accepting any tree limbs in the wake of Sunday’s storm.

The City is offering to take the tree limbs free of charge, but asks that residents not drop off trash.

You can drop off tree limbs at the West Water Tower on 613 S FM 369 from Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Oct. 16. The facility is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to see photos of last night’s storm, courtesy of our viewers.

