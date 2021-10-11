City Guide
More Storms

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system brings another round of rain and storms to the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday with gusty south winds will be in the 80s. We may see the rain move out for a little while Wednesday but a tropical system in the Pacific could bring more rain chances our way by Thursday. Finally, a much drier and truly fall airmass arrives this weekend.

