City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Take a balloon to space for $50K

By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now’s your chance to see the world’s greatest treasures from the edge of space.

Stratospheric ballooning company World View has opened reservations for its five-day adventures.

Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it costs $50,000 per seat.

The first commercial flights will fly above the Grand Canyon. They are scheduled to begin in early 2024.

Future locations include the Great Barrier Reef, the Serengeti, the Aurora Borealis, Amazonia, the Giza Pyramids and the Great Wall of China.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unidentified man was shot three times in the abdomen and was transported to the hospital.
One man shot in Evergreen mobile community
Shooting at 2305 9th st
Shooting at 2305 9th st
Sunday outlook
High chance of storms tomorrow evening
Michael Corey
Wichita Falls man sentenced to life without parole for sex crimes against children
Families were able to have real conversations with law enforcement that serve their communities
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office get to know neighbors during ‘Night Out’

Latest News

Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
Victim in Minn. bar mass shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
Investigation into deadly bar shooting continues