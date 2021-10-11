City Guide
UPDATE: Arrest made in Evergreen mobile community shooting

The victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has made an arrest in the Evergreen mobile community shooting.

Noel Martin, 32, was arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly shooting another man in the stomach on Oct. 9.

The two men reportedly started arguing after the victim accused Martin of damaging his house and car.

Noel Martin, 32
Noel Martin, 32(Wichita County Jail)

Martin later told police that after he denied it, the victim looked at Martin’s children, all under the age of 15, and accused them of causing the damage. According to Martin, the victim then approached the house and threatened him, at which point Martin walked out into the street and told the other man to go home, or else he would shoot. The victim reportedly started running at Martin, who fired two shots.

The victim was later located with gunshot wounds in his abdomen. He was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. His current condition is unknown.

Witnesses said that Martin and the victim had a contentious relationship, frequently arguing and even trading punches in the past. When officers asked why Martin had used deadly force in this argument and not in previous altercations, Martin allegedly said that the victim had been walking past his house, speaking loudly to himself about making threats to harm Martin’s family. He said that he fired because he felt his family was in danger when the victim approached him.

Martin was charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

