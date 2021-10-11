City Guide
VIEWER PHOTOS: Sunday storm damage

Here is a look at some of the damage from last night from Burkburnett. Photo by Rebekah Newman.
Here is a look at some of the damage from last night from Burkburnett. Photo by Rebekah Newman.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Here is a look at some of the damage from last night in Burkburnett, thanks to News Channel 6 viewers.

The following video from Burkburnett was provided by John Cameron, and shows the winds that hit the city.

Texoma Drone Solutions LLC provided the following pictures of the Burkburnett storm damage:

If you have any pictures or videos of storm damage, feel free to send them to us on Facebook! You can also email them to avery.ikeda@gray.tv.

*Note: Galleries may not appear if you have an ad blocker enabled.*

