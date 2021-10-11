City Guide
WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout October

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout October.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout October.

Mobile pantry officials will be heading to City View Baptist Church on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Friday, they’ll be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the October Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

City View Baptist Church

  • Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • Oct. 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

  • Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Midtown Manor

  • Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mill St. Housing Center

  • Oct 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile pantry schedule for November and December can be found here.

