Wichita Falls Police Officer gets hit by a truck

Police car crash
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “People don’t realize the amount of damage a two thousand or four thousand pound vehicle can do when you’re doing 75 miles an hour,” says Dave Ruhe, owner of Drive Rite Driving School.

Dave Ruhe, said the key to driving is paying attention. Unfortunately, a driver wasn’t following this rule when they hit officer Tristian Dozier.

“Then there was one driver who didn’t know when people were getting over and he was getting frustrated evidently, in a hurry. So he went over to the right lane and didn’t have enough time to stop before hitting the police unit,” said Sergeant Charlie Eipper.

