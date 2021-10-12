City Guide
Burkburnett FD fights fire on South Preston
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Fire Department extinguished a house fire on South Preston Road on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 1:35 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the house. They quickly put the fire out, which had spread through a hallway and bedroom.

The residents were reportedly not home at the time of the fire because the house did not have power due to the Sunday storms.

Burkburnett FD officials said they don’t believe the cause of the fire is connected to the storms, and that Oncor reported the house had no electricity at the time of the fire. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

