Burkburnett hit hard by severe storm

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - While things have calmed down now, it was a very different story on Sunday night, especially in places like Burkburnett. The storm left the streets littered with tree branches and other debris.

“Rain, instead of looking like it was falling down, it looked like it was going straight across,” said Larry Huckabee, Burkburnett resident. “Could hardly see the parking lot.”

A severe storm came through northern Wichita County around 7 p.m. Some areas were hit harder than others, Burkburnett was one of hardest hit. Although it only lasted about 30 minutes, the damage happened fast.

“The straight line winds were rough,” said Darlene Wise, Burkburnett resident. “They were really rough.”

Most of Burkburnett lost power during the storm and 2,000 people were still without it as of Monday night. One resident was at church when it hit and they were not aware of the severity of the approaching weather.

“Went ahead and finished the service and got ready to leave and as we were walking out all of the sudden there was another flash and clap and then all the lights went out,” said Huckabee.

Needing to get home, Huckabee made a decision that he said was not the smartest looking back on it now.

“Got the car and could barely see to even drive across the parking lot,” said Huckabee. “Figured I probably made a mistake at that point. When we pulled in, my main concern was the 70-year-old pecan tree in my yard. I was afraid I would have some of it down on top of the house.”

Huckabee’s tree survived the storm. Most residents said they were ready for just a normal thunderstorm, but they quickly realized how much the storm was packing.

“I was expecting just rain and wind but the rain was so fast, it was really furious,” said Wise. “I was shocked. I didn’t know what we were really in for.”

