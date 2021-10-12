Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate who escaped from the Comanche County Detention Center Monday has been spotted in Wichita Falls.

Comanche County Detention Center Jail Administrator Will Hobbs said Anthony McCleskey is still on the run as of Tuesday and was last seen in Wichita Falls.

McCleskey is 5′6″ and around 130 pounds with a tattoo of Texas backwards on his forehead. He was initially arrested for leading police on a chase back in August.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.