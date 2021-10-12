City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Anthony Scott McCleskey(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate who escaped from the Comanche County Detention Center Monday has been spotted in Wichita Falls.

Comanche County Detention Center Jail Administrator Will Hobbs said Anthony McCleskey is still on the run as of Tuesday and was last seen in Wichita Falls.

McCleskey is 5′6″ and around 130 pounds with a tattoo of Texas backwards on his forehead. He was initially arrested for leading police on a chase back in August.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Regional officials have issued a statement on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning...
United Regional issues statement on Gov. Abbott ban of vaccine mandates
Here is a look at some of the damage from last night from Burkburnett. Photo by Rebekah Newman.
VIEWER PHOTOS: Sunday storm damage
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck
Shooting at 2305 9th st
UPDATE: Man shot in the foot on 9th st
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storm chances continue today
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
Wichita Falls City Council candidates speak at forum
Wichita Falls City Council candidates speak at forum