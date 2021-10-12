City Guide
First National Bank hosting blood drive Friday in Wichita Falls

First National Bank in Wichita Falls is holding Blood Drive this week.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First National Bank in Wichita Falls is holding Blood Drive this week.

The Bloodmobile will be at the Fairway and Kell branch this Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID antibody tests will be available to everyone who donates blood.

You can call (940) 687-3107 to schedule an appointment for your donation.

