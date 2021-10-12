City Guide
Solvay hosts Citizen’s Day in Vernon

Local middle schoolers were invited to plant trees
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Solvay, an international chemical company in Vernon, invited some special guests to its annual Citizen’s Day.

The company brought in sixth and seventh graders to plant tree seeds. The kids all received gloves, a hard hat and eye protective gear. They all were given a bag of seeds to spread throughout the field.

“It’s also important that we engage the next generation of scientists. It’s important as a chemical company. We need those resources to come in and to do the next innovation,” said Donald Stockhausen, Solvay Plant Manager.

