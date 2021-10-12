Step into the world of polka with Isaak Klaus & Lederhosen Junkies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sounds of Speedway Concert Series is bringing Oktoberfest to Wichita Falls this Saturday with a performance by Isaak Klaus & Lederhosen Junkies.

The 2020 Big Squeeze Polka State Champion, Isaak Klaus and the Lederhosen Junkies are said to be taking the polka world by storm! The group adds a unique twist to old German folk songs, which are performed with accordions, drums, and a trumpet.

You can enjoy the concert on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Forum on Speedway. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, with discounted $10 prices for military and students.

You’ll also be able to buy Windthorst German sausage or enjoy a free seasonal beer tasting at the event, which is otherwise BYOB (beer and wine only). There is no reserved seating, so make sure to get there early if you want a good spot!

