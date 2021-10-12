City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Step into the world of polka with Isaak Klaus & Lederhosen Junkies

Isaak Klaus & Lederhosen Junkies will be performing at the Forum this Saturday.
Isaak Klaus & Lederhosen Junkies will be performing at the Forum this Saturday.(Arts Council Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sounds of Speedway Concert Series is bringing Oktoberfest to Wichita Falls this Saturday with a performance by Isaak Klaus & Lederhosen Junkies.

The 2020 Big Squeeze Polka State Champion, Isaak Klaus and the Lederhosen Junkies are said to be taking the polka world by storm! The group adds a unique twist to old German folk songs, which are performed with accordions, drums, and a trumpet.

You can enjoy the concert on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Forum on Speedway. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, with discounted $10 prices for military and students.

You’ll also be able to buy Windthorst German sausage or enjoy a free seasonal beer tasting at the event, which is otherwise BYOB (beer and wine only). There is no reserved seating, so make sure to get there early if you want a good spot!

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Regional officials have issued a statement on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning...
United Regional issues statement on Gov. Abbott ban of vaccine mandates
Here is a look at some of the damage from last night from Burkburnett. Photo by Rebekah Newman.
VIEWER PHOTOS: Sunday storm damage
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck
Shooting at 2305 9th st
UPDATE: Man shot in the foot on 9th st
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says

Latest News

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
No deaths, 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
UPDATE: All-clear given to WFISD middle school after bomb threat
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls