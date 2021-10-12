City Guide
United Regional issues statement on Gov. Abbott ban of vaccine mandates

United Regional officials have issued a statement on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning...
United Regional officials have issued a statement on Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning vaccine mandates.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional officials have issued a statement on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning vaccine mandates.

Gov. Abbott’s executive order bans any entity in Texas, which includes private businesses, from requiring vaccinations for employees or customers.

United Regional issued their vaccine mandate for employees and providers in early September, requiring them to be vaccinated or partially vaccinated by Nov. 1. After that, unvaccinated staff without either an approved exemption or a reported vaccine deferral would not be allowed to work.

Dozens of people flooded the sidewalks at United Regional on Sept. 30 in protest of the hospital’s mandate.

Gov. Abbott’s executive order can be found here.

