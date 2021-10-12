United Regional issues statement on Gov. Abbott ban of vaccine mandates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional officials have issued a statement on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning vaccine mandates.

“In light of today’s announcement from Governor Abbott, we are in the process of evaluating the Executive Order to better understand its implications. Our decision to require all staff to be fully vaccinated was thoughtfully considered and based on scientific data. We continue to believe that it is our moral and ethical obligation to those who entrust us with their care.”

Gov. Abbott’s executive order bans any entity in Texas, which includes private businesses, from requiring vaccinations for employees or customers.

United Regional issued their vaccine mandate for employees and providers in early September, requiring them to be vaccinated or partially vaccinated by Nov. 1. After that, unvaccinated staff without either an approved exemption or a reported vaccine deferral would not be allowed to work.

Dozens of people flooded the sidewalks at United Regional on Sept. 30 in protest of the hospital’s mandate.

Gov. Abbott’s executive order can be found here.

