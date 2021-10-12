WF Ballet Theatre returns to stage with Dallas Black Dance Theatre

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre is stepping onto the stage in its 2021-2022 season, opening its first performance with the Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

The oldest dance company in Dallas, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre is world-renowned. The group is back by popular demand for WFBT’s 6th Annual Signature Series.

“I am so thrilled to finally have the Dallas Black Dance theatre back on our stage with our WFBT Dancers. They bring such a power and artistry to each performance. You do not want to miss this amazing company,” said WFBT Artistic Director Mishic Marie Liberatore.

WFBT’s pre-professional company dancers will open the performance with two pieces. The first is a tribute to Edgar Degas’ “The Ballet Class,” while the second is a high-paced and upbeat recital with three movements.

The ballet will open at the MSU Fine Arts Performing Theatre on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., and have a second performance on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 each, and can be bought here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.