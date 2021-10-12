City Guide
UPDATE: All-clear given to WFISD middle school after bomb threat

Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students are returning to class at McNiel Middle School after being briefly evacuated for a bomb threat.

Students were removed from their classrooms after the school received an online tip about a possible bomb threat. Law enforcement found no danger to the school after the investigation, and allowed students to return to class within an hour.

McNiel also went into lockdown last Wednesday after a report of a possible weapon on campus; the order was lifted about 30 minutes later after it was determined there was no threat to the school.

McNiel Parents: Approximately ten minutes ago, McNiel received an anonymous bomb threat through an online tip line....

Posted by Wichita Falls ISD on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

