Wichita Falls City Council candidates speak at forum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The people of Wichita Falls turned out to do their democratic duty on Monday.

The League of Women Voters held a candidate forum, where everybody running for a seat on the Wichita Falls City Council came out and made their case on why you should elect them. People also got to ask them questions about the office they were running for.

“As long as you’re voting, and you know who and what you’re voting on, then you’re making an informed decision on how things are going to be run,” said Kaye Holland, president of the League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls.

Monday’s forum featured candidates for city council at large as well as districts one and two; all seven candidates showed up to speak at the event. The general election will happen on Nov. 2.

