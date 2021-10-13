Band of the Week: Hirschi Huskies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We continue our high school band of the week feature with Hirschi High’s huskies.

While every school extracurricular aims to teach students different skills, band members get to learn life lessons while marching in sync. Senior drum major Catherine Dockery listed off the many skills that the band teaches students, but said that the best part of the experience came from being able to apply them in real life.

“Hard work, dedication, commitment, discipline, working as a team, effort, they learn so many skills. That’s the fun part of it, and that’s the joyful side, but when they walk away and are responsible and learn how to function as a team, and be self disciplined and be part of the world, that’s the greatest lesson they can take from this experience.”

The school administration agreed with her sentiment, and added that the students in the band elevate the experience.

“I might be a little biased, but I have the best students in north Texas,” said Hirschi band director Shirley Bouquin. “They’re always working hard, they are giving their all 100% of the time, and I just couldn’t ask for better students.”

