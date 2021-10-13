BREAKING: Police standoff with armed suspect on Turkey Ranch Rd.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement has formed a perimeter around a building on Turkey Ranch Rd. and Seymour Highway.

A male suspect is reportedly armed with a rifle inside a house. Our reporters on the scene say that several shots have been fired, and that law enforcement agencies have been using drones to gather more information.

Agencies involved in the situation include WFPD, the Wichita County Sheriff’s office, S.W.A.T. teams, and the Texas State Troopers.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

