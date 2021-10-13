City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

BREAKING: Police standoff with armed suspect on Turkey Ranch Rd.

BREAKING: Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
BREAKING: Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement has formed a perimeter around a building on Turkey Ranch Rd. and Seymour Highway.

A male suspect is reportedly armed with a rifle inside a house. Our reporters on the scene say that several shots have been fired, and that law enforcement agencies have been using drones to gather more information.

Agencies involved in the situation include WFPD, the Wichita County Sheriff’s office, S.W.A.T. teams, and the Texas State Troopers.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls
United Regional officials have issued a statement on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning...
United Regional issues statement on Gov. Abbott ban of vaccine mandates
Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
UPDATE: All-clear given to WFISD middle school after bomb threat
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped Comanche County inmate captured in Wichita Falls
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck

Latest News

The drive-through testing center has been reopened.
WFISD reopens Carrigan COVID-19 testing site
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Storm chances continue Wednesday
Southwest Airlines passengers experienced travel woes over the holiday weekend.
Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes