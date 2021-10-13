City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Escaped Comanche County inmate captured in Wichita Falls

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Anthony Scott McCleskey(Comanche County Detention Center)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate who escaped from the Comanche County Detention Center on Monday has been captured by police in Wichita Falls, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Anthony McCleskey was earlier reported last seen in Wichita Falls before police found him. He reportedly led officers on a foot chase through several backyards in the 1600 block of Britain Street before he was arrested.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for McCleskey’s arrest on a charge of escaping from a penal institution. He’s facing charges of evading arrest and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Regional officials have issued a statement on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning...
United Regional issues statement on Gov. Abbott ban of vaccine mandates
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls
Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
UPDATE: All-clear given to WFISD middle school after bomb threat
Here is a look at some of the damage from last night from Burkburnett. Photo by Rebekah Newman.
VIEWER PHOTOS: Sunday storm damage
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck

Latest News

United Regional to require all employees, providers to be vaccinated
United Regional delays vaccine requirement to no earlier than Dec. 1
Vernon
Solvay hosts Citizen’s Day in Vernon
The Dallas Black Dance Theatre is world-renowned for the power and artistry of their...
WF Ballet Theatre returns to stage with Dallas Black Dance Theatre
Burkburnett FD fights fire on South Preston
Burkburnett FD fights fire on South Preston