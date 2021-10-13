Escaped Comanche County inmate captured in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate who escaped from the Comanche County Detention Center on Monday has been captured by police in Wichita Falls, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Anthony McCleskey was earlier reported last seen in Wichita Falls before police found him. He reportedly led officers on a foot chase through several backyards in the 1600 block of Britain Street before he was arrested.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for McCleskey’s arrest on a charge of escaping from a penal institution. He’s facing charges of evading arrest and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.